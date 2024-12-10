Kurultai 2024: Delegates from all regions of country elected in Kyrgyzstan

The nomination of delegates to the upcoming People’s Kurultai has been completed in Kyrgyzstan, its secretariat reported.

According to its data, meetings were held in the cities of Bishkek and Osh, 14 cities of regional significance, 17 cities of district significance and in 231 aiyl aimaks.

A total of 700 delegates were elected, including 30 delegates of labor migrants abroad and 30 delegates from ethnic communities.

Preparations for the large forum continue.

The following people cannot be delegates to the People’s Kurultai:

State and municipal employees, deputies of the Parliament and local councils;

Foreign citizens (except for labor migrants abroad);

Persons recognized by a court decision as incapable;

Persons with unexpunged criminal record, as well as persons convicted of grave or especially grave crimes, regardless of whether their criminal record has been expunged or not;

Persons under 21.

Earlier, the President of Kyrgyzstan set the date for the third People’s Kurultai. It will be held in Bishkek on December 20, 2024.