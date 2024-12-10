Situation in Syria: MFA recommends Kyrgyzstanis to leave country

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to closely monitor the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic and draws the attention of citizens of Kyrgyzstan who are in this country to the need to take precautions.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Kyrgyzstanis are advised to leave Syria until the situation stabilizes.

If necessary, citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic can seek advice or assistance by calling the following hotlines:

Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the State of Kuwait: +96551702180;

Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of Turkey: +905456896800.