Free economic zones transfer 2.5 billion soms to budget of Kyrgyzstan

Free economic zones (FEZ) of Kyrgyzstan transferred 2.5 billion soms to the state budget in 2024. The head of the Department of FEZ, PPP and work with joint-stock companies of the National Investment Agency Ekaterina Komarova reported.

FEZs attract investors from more than 25 countries, including Germany, China, Turkey, South Korea, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran. More than 350 companies operate in the zones, engaged in trade, food and light industries, as well as in the production of building materials and furniture. More than 2,500 jobs have been created at FEZ enterprises.

There are five free economic zones operating in the republic: Maimak, Bishkek, Karakol, Naryn and Leylek. Ekaterina Komarova noted that to register in one of the free economic zones, it is necessary to submit a package of documents: