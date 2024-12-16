Sergei Puchkov from Ukraine appointed head coach of youth football team of KR

Sergei Puchkov from Ukraine was appointed the head coach of the youth football team of Kyrgyzstan. The website of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) says.

President of the KFU Kamchybek Tashiev met with the players of the youth team of the Kyrgyz Republic (U20) and introduced them to the new head coach.

According to the decision of the KFU, Ukrainian specialist Sergei Puchkov was appointed the new head coach of the youth team. Previously, he was the head coach of Muras United FC.

After completing his playing career, Sergei Puchkov continued to work in football as a coach and was awarded the title of Honored Coach of Ukraine.

«Agreement with the new coach was signed for one year. Under the leadership of Sergei Puchkov, the youth team of Kyrgyzstan will participate in the Asian Cup, which will be held in February 2025. Preparations for the tournament will begin in the coming days at a training camp in Issyk-Kul region,» the statement says.

Sergei Puchkov is a Soviet and Ukrainian football player, defender. He is known for his performances for the football club Dnepr (Dnepropetrovsk). He is a champion of the USSR and winner of the USSR Cup. After finishing his active career as a player, Sergei Puchkov became a football coach. He is an honored coach of Ukraine.