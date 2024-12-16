Sadyr Japarov hands keys to new SMC apartments to residents of capital

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov ceremoniously handed the keys to new apartments to 549 families today, December 16. The housing was built by the State Mortgage Company (SMC) and is located on Skryabin Street in Bishkek.

During the event, the head of state emphasized the importance of providing citizens with affordable housing.

«One of the main obligations to the people is to provide everyone in need with housing. Today, about 40,000 citizens are on the waiting list for housing. We are aware of the scale of the problem and are gradually solving it. For example, several objects are currently being built for those who need apartments. Previously, the SMC worked through commercial banks, which is why housing prices increased. Now we are changing our approach to make housing more affordable,» the president noted.

The new residential complex includes:

Total number of apartments: 549;

549; Number of buildings: 7 blocks (15 floors each);

7 blocks (15 floors each); Number of apartments by type:

1-room: 202 apartments;

2-room: 202 apartments;

3-room: 145 apartments.