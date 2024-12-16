Imamidin Tashov is on hunger strike for 10 days, his mother asks to release him

The founder of KG Group construction company Imamidin Tashov is on a hunger strike for the tenth day. His mother, Saipzhamal Abdukaimova, again asked to release her son under house arrest.

At a press conference, the woman noted that she saw her son on December 13.

«He could hardly walk. He was not able to speak. He has not eaten for ten days. No one is listening to us. Deputies, prosecutors, and courts also pretend that they do not hear or see. I ask you to release my son under house arrest and make a fair decision. At least allow him to receive treatment in a hospital,» Saipzhamal Abdukaimova told.

On December 6, the court extended the arrest of the founder of KG Group construction company until February 8, in response, he tried to cut his throat.

It was his second suicide attempt. On October 29, he was taken from a pretrial detention center to a hospital after a suicide attempt.

Imamidin Tashov has been charged with attempted violent seizure of power, public calls for the seizure of power, and illegal crossing of the state border.

He was detained in April in Kaindy village, Chui region. According to the State Committee for National Security, the businessman allegedly planned to organize a temporary headquarters in Kara-Balta to consolidate forces for a protest with a subsequent seizure of power. Being wanted, he carried out active recruitment work through social media, the state committee stated.

It also reported that the KG Group company had built six apartment buildings in the capital. However, none of these facilities were put into operation due to unauthorized construction, without permits.

Before this, a video message from Imamidin Tashov was posted on social media, in which he said that he was «kidnapped like a bandit», held captive and demanded, in addition to the 52 million soms already transferred to the state, 100 more million.