Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan

Automobile production has increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan. Since the beginning of 2024, the total volume of production has amounted to 2.17 billion soms. Materials of the National Statistical Committee say.

It is noted that this is 39 percent more than in the same period of 2023, when the volume of production reached 1.56 billion soms.

According to the committee, the growth of the sector was mainly influenced by the production of motor vehicles. Their volume amounted to 2.06 billion soms. This is 41.8 percent more than last year.

Production of agricultural machinery, motorcycles, bicycles and other special vehicles also showed growth. This year, the volume of production amounted to 111.7 million soms, which is 4 percent more than in 2023.

Recall, the official launch of Tulpar Motors LLC car assembly plant took place in Moskovsky district of Chui region on July 18.