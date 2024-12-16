17:39
New recreation areas to be built in State Residence No. 2 on Issyk-Kul lake

New recreation areas, including a sports complex, will be built in State Residence No. 2 on Issyk-Kul lake. The head of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev reported.

According to him, it is planned to build new five-story and three-story buildings in State Residence No. 2 in 2025, designed for 150 and 110 places, respectively, as well as a modern sports complex and landscape the territory — comfortable recreation areas will be created there.

Kanybek Tumanbayev added that Aikol restaurant will also be reconstructed taking into account modern requirements.
