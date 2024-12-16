Number of Kyrgyzstanis making insurance payments to Social Fund increases

At least 55,000 more people have started making insurance payments to the Social Fund over the past two months. Chairman of the Social Fund Bakhtiyar Aliev announced at a meeting of the Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, this happened after the reduction of insurance premium rates from 27 to 12 percent, as well as after the Tax Service employees brought non-payers out of the shadows.

Bakhtiyar Aliev informed that due to the increase in wages of the population, the Social Fund collected more money in 2024. Thus, the revised budget of the Social Fund for 2024 was formed based on revenues in the amount of 110,863,864.7 billion soms, which is 3,881,409.8 billion soms more than the approved budget.