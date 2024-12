The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) handed over new service cars to 20 imam-khatibs in the districts. SDMK reported.

Supreme Mufti Abdulaziz Zakirov noted that the transport was upgraded to improve working conditions for clerics at the local level.

According to him, 20 more new cars will be transferred to the regions in the near future.