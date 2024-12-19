SCNS returns 59 hectares of apple orchard in Talas region to state

As a result of work to detect illegally privatized land plots, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has returned an apple orchard of 59 hectares to the state balance. The SCNS press center reported.

The land plot is located in Uch-Korgon village, Manas district of Talas region. The estimated cost of the orchard is 20,650 million soms.

The plot has not been used for its intended purpose since 2004. The citizen, who illegally owned this plot of land, admitted violation of land legislation and voluntarily returned the orchard to state ownership.