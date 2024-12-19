11:51
USD 87.00
EUR 91.29
RUB 0.84
English

SCNS returns 59 hectares of apple orchard in Talas region to state

As a result of work to detect illegally privatized land plots, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has returned an apple orchard of 59 hectares to the state balance. The SCNS press center reported.

The land plot is located in Uch-Korgon village, Manas district of Talas region. The estimated cost of the orchard is 20,650 million soms.

The plot has not been used for its intended purpose since 2004. The citizen, who illegally owned this plot of land, admitted violation of land legislation and voluntarily returned the orchard to state ownership.
link: https://24.kg./english/314694/
views: 107
Print
Related
Sixth regional office of SCNS built for three months in Kulundu village
15 hectares of land designated for cemetery privatized in Kara-Balta
Kamchybek Tashiev to present report on funds received from corrupt officials
Case against Samat Matsakov: SCNS provides details
SCNS investigates corruption scheme with Abkhaz and Armenian number plates
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about investigation of cases against SCNS employees
Illegally privatized hotel complex in Issyk-Ata returned to state
New building of district SCNS departments opened in Bishkek
Resort that belonged to Ravshan Dzheenbekov's relatives returned to state
Case against former Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to US closed
Popular
Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan
Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman
19 December, Thursday
11:32
Qatar Foundation donates desks and chairs to schools in Kyrgyzstan Qatar Foundation donates desks and chairs to schools in...
11:20
Bishkek to host concert of Iranian traditional music
11:09
SCNS returns 59 hectares of apple orchard in Talas region to state
11:05
Association of Paralegals established in Kyrgyzstan
10:46
Vietnamese companies to reconstruct Bishkek wastewater treatment facilities