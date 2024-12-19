Qatar Foundation donates desks and chairs to schools in Kyrgyzstan

Qatar Charitable Foundation has handed over desks and chairs to schools in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The Education Minister met with representatives of the Qatar Foundation. Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva emphasized that the Ministry of Education appreciates the assistance.

«It is necessary to pay attention to children with disabilities. There are more than thirty educational institutions in the country. We need to overhaul their dormitories and create conditions for children to get a profession,» she said.

Director of Qatar Charitable Foundation Abdulqadir Imam Al Bashair believes that all problems can be solved.

Construction of four schools will begin with support of this Foundation in 2025.