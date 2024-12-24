19:08
USD 87.00
EUR 90.44
RUB 0.86
English

NazarNews Editor-in-Chief acquitted

NazarNews Editor-in-Chief Gulzhan Sheripbaeva has been acquitted in a case on interethnic discord. Lawyer Zhanysh Barakov told 24.kg news agency.

The case was initiated by the central office of the State Committee for National Security and then transferred to the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital for consideration.

The reason for initiating the criminal case under the article «Incitement of racial, ethnic, national, religious or interregional hatred (discord)» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic was the repost of a publication by Gulzat Aliyeva, where the photo shows a girl in a hijab, dressed in a Snow Maiden costume. She was standing next to the Father Frost.

The state prosecution asked to fine Gulzhan Sheripbaeva 200,000 soms. However, the court acquitted the accused due to the lack of corpus delicti with the right to rehabilitation.

Recall, the Editor-in-Chief of NazarNews was detained in November 2023. After some time, she was placed under house arrest.
link: https://24.kg./english/315221/
views: 228
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov asks some media not to hide behind freedom of speech
NTRK and NTS stop broadcasting Azattyk TV and radio programs
Several people hold rally at Kaktus, demand to shut down independent media
Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises not to pursue journalists in court
Six media outlets cease to exist in Kyrgyzstan
Lawsuits against media. Kyrgyz Ombudsman should stand up for journalists
Popular
Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR
Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe
Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list
Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption
24 December, Tuesday
17:37
Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of w...
17:23
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek
17:15
Karakol State Nature Park transferred to Presidential Affairs Department
17:05
Kamchybek Tashiev introduces new head of Batken region
16:09
285 snow leopards live on the territory of Kyrgyzstan