U.S. Embassy responds to accusations of media outlets funding

The U.S. Embassy responded to accusations of funding some media outlets in Kyrgyzstan. The comment was posted on the diplomatic mission’s Facebook account.

An independent media that provides checks on all aspects of society is critical to a government’s ability to respond to people’s concerns and root out corruption, the post says.

The Embassy clarifies that the U.S. funds projects related to fact-checking, as well as supports Kyrgyz-language journalism and investigative journalists who uncover wrongdoing — including corruption.

«The U.S. Embassy is proud to provide financial assistance that supports the Kyrgyz people through partnership with the government and local Kyrgyz organizations. We implement our assistance programs in partnership with the Kyrgyz government,» the text says.

Recall, speaking at the third People’s Kurultai, President Sadyr Japarov criticized some media outlets, saying that they do not have freedom of speech, «since they are completely subordinate to their foreign masters.» The head of state also announced the amounts that, in his opinion, the mass media received from abroad.
