Residential complex opened on site of prison colony 47 in Bishkek

A grand opening of the new residential complex Muras took place in Bishkek on the site of the former prison colony 47. As part of the first stage of the project, 510 families received keys to modern apartments.

President Sadyr Japarov was present at the event, who personally congratulated the new residents and noted the importance of the project for social support of citizens.

«Today we share the joy of our compatriots who, trusting the state, patiently waited for their turn. May these houses bring happiness and prosperity to your families!» he said.

The residential complex became part of a large-scale program to provide citizens with affordable housing. In total, the project includes 4,700 apartments, the construction of which is being carried out through the State Mortgage Company. According to the head of state, the apartments were provided to social workers, those on the waiting list, as well as migrants who contributed 50 percent of the cost of housing.

Sadyr Japarov recalled that the prison colony No. 47 was located on this site. It was moved outside the city to transform the territory into a district with comfortable infrastructure for living.

The President noted that such projects will continue to be implemented both in the capital and in other regions of the country. More than 40,000 citizens on the waiting list for housing will gradually receive their long-awaited apartments.

«We are confidently moving towards solving the housing problem and strive to give citizens a bright future,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

At the end of the event, he wished the new residents happiness and prosperity in their new homes.
