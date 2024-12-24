Fines for corruption cancelled: Committee approves draft law of SCNS

The Committee on Law and Order, Crime Control and Fighting Corruption of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved, without discussion, in the second and third readings, the draft law of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) on the abolition of fines for corruption and other crimes.

The SCNS advocates for the imposition of real prison terms.

The document states that when concluding an agreement with the accused on admitting guilt and full compensation for material damage for committing crimes under Articles 336–348 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, the court imposes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of no less than half the minimum term of punishment provided for by the article under which the person was found guilty.

In particular, it is proposed to abolish fines for the following crimes:

Corruption;

Abuse of office;

Abuse of power;

Obstruction of legitimate business activities;

Conclusion of a knowingly unfavorable contract;

Illegal enrichment;

Participation of an official in business activities;

Taking a bribe;

Extortion;

Mediation in bribery;

Giving a bribe;

Official forgery;

Illegal issuance of a passport;

Negligence.

On December 5, Kamchybek Tashiev presented to members of Parliament a draft law on the abolition of fines for corruption. It is proposed to deprive those guilty of bribery of their liberty. According to the document, relatives of corrupt officials will also be prohibited from working in the state and municipal service.