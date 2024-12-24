19:09
USD 87.00
EUR 90.44
RUB 0.86
English

285 snow leopards live on the territory of Kyrgyzstan

A total of 285 snow leopards inhabit the territory of Kyrgyzstan. It was announced during the presentation of the newly established International Snow Leopard Day.

The UN supported President Sadyr Japarov’s initiative to establish International Snow Leopard Day. Based on a resolution by the UN General Assembly, October 23 has been declared International Snow Leopard Day to enhance international and regional cooperation in conserving this species, acknowledging its critical role in the ecosystem.

Experts presented the results of a comprehensive assessment of the snow leopard population in Kyrgyzstan and measures to conserve the species and its ecosystem.

According to Koustubh Sharma, the international coordinator of the Global Snow Leopard Program, the study conducted over the past four years used advanced methods, including camera traps, to gather extensive data on the population and habitat of snow leopards.

«Scientists studied over 125,000 square kilometers and installed more than 875 camera traps. The study revealed that Kyrgyzstan is home to between 234 and 349 snow leopards. On average, we estimate the population to be 285 individuals,» Sharma stated.

He emphasized the importance of preserving the ecosystem to facilitate the growth of the snow leopard population.
link: https://24.kg./english/315254/
views: 213
Print
Related
Askat Alagozov: October 23 is declared the International Snow Leopard Day
Kyrgyzstan opens photo exhibition on snow leopards at UN Headquarters
Kyrgyzstan is actively working to preserve snow leopard
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign Memorandum on snow leopard conservation
Bishkek to host 5th Snow Leopard Run 2024 half marathon
Leopards and mountain goats in Khan Teniri park. Rare photos and video
Female leopard and cub captured by camera traps in Khan Tengri Nature Reserve
Snow leopard becomes official symbol of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov is asked to assign status of national animal to snow leopard
Scientists from Kyrgyzstan to study habitats of snow leopard in Altai Mountains
Popular
Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR
Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe
Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list
Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption
24 December, Tuesday
17:37
Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of w...
17:23
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek
17:15
Karakol State Nature Park transferred to Presidential Affairs Department
17:05
Kamchybek Tashiev introduces new head of Batken region
16:09
285 snow leopards live on the territory of Kyrgyzstan