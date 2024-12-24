19:10
Karakol State Nature Park transferred to Presidential Affairs Department

Karakol State Nature Park has been transferred to the Presidential Affairs Department. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Previously, it was listed under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision.

As the document says, «the decision was made to further develop economic sectors, strengthen the control system, and ensure the effective operation of the institution.»

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the State Property Management Agency have to transfer the state institution Karakol State Nature Park to the Presidential Affairs Department with the current maximum staffing level, current terms of remuneration and property complex.

The Karakol State Nature Park is located in the southwest of Ak-Suu administrative district of Issyk-Kul region.

This is a place where you can meet snow leopards, saker falcons, golden eagles and other wild animals listed in the Red Book.

The park was created in 1997 to preserve unique natural complexes, forests, flora and fauna of particular ecological value.

More than 300 plant species grow in the nature park, 7 of which are listed in the Red Book of Kyrgyzstan. More than 40 species of mammals and more than 100 species of birds live there.

The total area of ​​the Karakol Nature Park is more than 38,000 hectares.
