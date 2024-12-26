54 vehicles for almost 103 million soms handed over to Judicial Department

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in the ceremony of handing over 54 vehicles for employees of the Judicial Department under the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«On the eve of the New Year, the bailiff service receives new service cars for the first time since its establishment. This is evidence that the material and technical base of the country is being strengthened, and a good material and technical base is a sign of a strong state. It is worth noting that 54 service cars were purchased at the expense of the state budget for 102,898 million soms,» he said.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that over the past two years the budget allocated to the judicial system has almost tripled.

Made in Kyrgyzstan Chevrolet Tracker crossover SUVs were purchased for the Judicial Department.