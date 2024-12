Kyrgyzstan’s budget revenues exceeded last year’s figures and amounted to 415 billion soms from January to November 2024. The monthly report of the Ministry of Finance says.

Of this amount, tax revenues made up 314.7 billion soms, including the Tax Service provided revenues in the amount of 201.6 billion; the Customs Service collected 113 billion.

Recall, according to the results of 2023, state budget revenues amounted to 391.8 billion soms.