Kyrgyzstan's economy will continue to grow at high rates in 2025 - EDB

The economy of Kyrgyzstan will continue to grow at high rates in 2025. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) made such a forecast.

According to the EDB experts’ conclusions, the republic will retain its leadership among the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union next year. The macroeconomic forecast of the bank notes that GDP growth will amount to 8.7 percent.

The key drivers of growth will be the implementation of state investment support programs, an increase in output in the manufacturing industry and the construction sector.

Inflation is expected at the level of 5 percent, which corresponds to the target range. It will be influenced by the increase in world prices on commodity markets, growth of the discount rate and a decrease in consumer demand.

The average annual dollar exchange rate will be 87.4 soms. The main factors will be the growth of exports due to an increase in world prices for gold and a slowdown in import growth.