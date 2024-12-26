Parliament passes bill on freedom of religion, sends it to President

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the draft laws «On freedom of religion and religious associations» and «On amendments to some legislative acts of the Kyrgyz Republic in the religious sphere» in the second and third readings.

The document was sent to the President for signing.

During discussion of the draft laws, deputy Dastan Bekeshev asked to reduce the fine for wearing a niqab in public places from 20,000 soms to 5,000 soms. But his colleagues did not support his proposal.

It is proposed to regulate the process of obtaining a foreign religious education by the draft law «On freedom of religion and religious associations». In order to prevent and avoid the influence of destructive religious education abroad, as well as to collect statistics, persons wishing to receive a foreign religious education have to coordinate their departure with the State Committee on Religious Affairs and the central governing body of the religious organization.

In addition, it is proposed to prohibit house-to-house visits for the purpose of spreading or imposing religion.