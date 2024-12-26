22:39
USD 87.00
EUR 90.43
RUB 0.88
English

Parliament passes bill on freedom of religion, sends it to President

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the draft laws «On freedom of religion and religious associations» and «On amendments to some legislative acts of the Kyrgyz Republic in the religious sphere» in the second and third readings.

The document was sent to the President for signing.

During discussion of the draft laws, deputy Dastan Bekeshev asked to reduce the fine for wearing a niqab in public places from 20,000 soms to 5,000 soms. But his colleagues did not support his proposal.

It is proposed to regulate the process of obtaining a foreign religious education by the draft law «On freedom of religion and religious associations». In order to prevent and avoid the influence of destructive religious education abroad, as well as to collect statistics, persons wishing to receive a foreign religious education have to coordinate their departure with the State Committee on Religious Affairs and the central governing body of the religious organization.

In addition, it is proposed to prohibit house-to-house visits for the purpose of spreading or imposing religion.
link: https://24.kg./english/315499/
views: 288
Print
Related
New MP Zhailoobai Nyshanov takes the oath in Parliament
Activity of religious sect Society for Krishna Consciousness suppressed
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts draft law on religion in first reading
New Deputy Director of State Commission for Religious Affairs appointed
One of leaders of Seventh-day Adventist Church detained in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis assess religious situation in country as positive - survey
President Sadyr Japarov meets with religious leaders
UK to provide expert and advisory support to members of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Head of State Commission, U.S. Ambassador discuss rights of religious minorities
New MP Altynbek Kylychbaev takes the oath of office in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station
Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China
Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek
26 December, Thursday
17:43
Cabinet Chairman leaves note in book of condolences at Azerbaijan’s Embassy Cabinet Chairman leaves note in book of condolences at...
17:13
Inflation rate in Kyrgyzstan is 6.2 percent — National Bank
16:19
Parliament passes bill on freedom of religion, sends it to President
16:11
Cabinet Chairman lays capsule at construction site of customs, logistics center
16:02
Kyrgyzstan's economy will continue to grow at high rates in 2025 - EDB