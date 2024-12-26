Inflation rate in Kyrgyzstan is 6.2 percent — National Bank

Inflation rate in Kyrgyzstan is 6.2 percent. The head of the Monetary Policy Department of the National Bank, Ainura Mambetkul kyzy, reported.

She noted that the inflation rate remains within the target values ​​​​set by the bank. The National Bank predicts that inflation will be 5-7 percent in 2025.

Its dynamics during 2024 remained at a stable level, without going beyond the forecasts. This stability was facilitated by the implementation of an appropriate monetary policy, which helped contain the inflation.

According to the forecast of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, inflation will not exceed 6.5 percent by the end of the current year.