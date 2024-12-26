Cabinet Chairman leaves note in book of condolences at Azerbaijan’s Embassy

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev visited the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan and left a note in the book of condolences.

«On behalf of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I express my deepest condolences over the death of Azerbaijani citizens. I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured,» he wrote.

It is noted that the book of condolences was opened in connection with the victims of the passenger plane crash.

Recall, the passenger plane crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on December 25. According to preliminary data, the plane was flying from Baku to Grozny. The flight data recorder has already been found at the crash site. There were 67 passengers and 5 crew members on board.

According to the latest information, 38 people died. 29 people were hospitalized, including three children. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, 11 victims are in serious condition.

As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported, three citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic are among the survivors — A.R.T., born in 2004, O.T.M., born in 1998, and D.E.D., born in 1988. They are in the Mangistau Regional Multidisciplinary Hospital. A.R.T.’s condition is assessed as serious, the health and lives of the other citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic are not in danger.