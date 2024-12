Bishkek has the lowest salaries among the capitals of the Eurasian Economic Union countries. The website of the Eurasian Economic Commission says.

Thus, according to EAEU statistics, the average monthly nominal salary in Bishkek in January-September was $501.

The highest average monthly nominal salary is in Moscow — $1,677. Astana is in second place. The average monthly salary there is $1,101.

The average monthly nominal salary in Minsk is $926, and in Yerevan — $808.