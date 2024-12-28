Plane crash in Aktau: Diaspora tells about condition of injured Kyrgyzstanis

Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan injured in the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash were transferred to the trauma department. Their lives are not in danger. Unfortunately, one of the men on board damaged his lungs, his condition is assessed as serious. The Chairman of the Kyrgyz Ethnocultural Association Ala-Too in Mangistau region Mamatkadyr Narkozuev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Rinat Asanov has not yet regained consciousness, he suffered a cerebral hemorrhage and damaged lungs. He was placed on a ventilator.

The brother of one of the victims, Melis, said that the relatives of the Kyrgyzstanis will soon go to Aktau and stay there until Rinat recovers. They will return back together.

Tilek Osmonov has a broken arm, Erlan Dzhunusaliev has a lower back injury. He is not allowed to walk or stand. Both have scratches and bruises.

Earlier, Tilek Osmonov told Azattyk that all three went to Grozny to pick up cars that had arrived from Georgia. They were going to bring them to Bishkek. But the plane was unable to land in Grozny and began to gain altitude. After a sharp loud sound, panic broke out on board and lasted for about three hours. The plane crew instructed the passengers until the very end. According to Tilek, after the crash, they barely managed to get out of the plane.

The Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau Airport on December 25, where it was flying urgently after failed attempts to land in Russia. According to Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, 38 people were killed, 29 survivors were hospitalized. Six citizens of Kazakhstan are among the dead. Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan are among the hospitalized, one of them is in extremely serious condition.

Criminal cases have been opened in Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan for violation of safety rules. A case on negligence has also been opened in Baku.