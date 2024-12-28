18:33
Wool processing plant to be opened in Naryn region

A wool processing plant will be opened in Naryn region, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Projects have been launched on opening enterprises for wool processing and safflower oil production. At least 11,528 million soms have been allocated for the implementation of the initiatives to purchase modern equipment for four districts of the region — Ak-Tala, Dzhumgal, Kochkor and Naryn.

Work is planned to equip slaughterhouses with skinning machines, which will be implemented in 2025.

Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Naryn region Altynbek Ergeshov informed that the projects are aimed at supporting the local economy and developing the processing industry.
