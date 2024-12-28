18:33
Cabinet of Ministers approves minimum prices for tobacco products and vapes

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved minimum prices for tobacco products and vapes. The corresponding resolution was signed by the government.

It is noted that this is being done to improve public health and replenish the state budget.

From January 1, 2025, the minimum prices will be:

  • A pack of cigarettes (20 pieces) — 110 soms;
  • A pack of sticks (IQOS) — 110 soms;
  • Disposable electronic cigarettes (per piece) — from 350 soms;
  • Electronic nicotine delivery system, vapes (per piece) — 1,400 soms.

According to the resolution, prices for cigarettes and sticks will increase by 10 soms per pack from 2026 and will cost at least 120 soms.

Import and use of electronic cigarettes and vapes will be prohibited from July 1 next year. Earlier, the president signed the corresponding law.

According to the document, violators of the ban will face serious fines. It is 100 calculated rates for individuals for the use of electronic cigarettes, and 200 — for their sale. The fines are higher for legal entities: 600 and 650 calculated rates, respectively.

Illegal import of electronic cigarettes will also become a criminal offense. Import in significant quantities will entail correctional labor for up to a year or a fine from 1,000 to 1,200 calculated rates. For large and especially large volumes, the fine increases to 2,000 calculated rates, and the punishment may include imprisonment for up to two years.
