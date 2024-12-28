18:34
USD 87.00
EUR 90.59
RUB 0.86
English

Human rights activist Aziza Abdirasulova leaves Kyrgyzstan

Human rights activist Aziza Abdirasulova left Kyrgyzstan. She confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

But she did not say when she would return or whether her departure from the country was related to persecution by the authorities.

On December 21, speaking at the third People’s Kurultai, President Sadyr Japarov criticized some media outlets and the human rights organization Kylym Shamy, founded by Aziza Abdirasulova.

«In 2018, Aziza Abdirasulova’s Kylym Shamy received 8,586 million soms from Washington (USA). Since 2018, the organization has received a total of 21,168 million soms. As far as I know, only a mother and daughter work at Kylym Shamy. The mother retired and handed over the business to her daughter. This is what NGOs do. They somehow submit reports to their bosses, making up different figures. And their bosses think that they are doing a good job. But they spread false information, look for the bad and humiliate the honor and dignity of others without evidence,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Commenting on the head of state’s statement on Facebook, Aziza Abdirasulova noted that she did not respond not because of fear, but because of respect for him. In her post, she called him a younger brother.

«Former presidents, who persecuted and slandered, asked me for forgiveness at the time. You know this well. If you don’t know, ask Akayev, Bakiyev, Otunbayeva and Atambayev about the work I have done,» the human rights activist posted.
link: https://24.kg./english/315687/
views: 204
Print
Related
Human Rights Day: President addresses Kyrgyzstanis
Human Rights Documentary Film Festival to be held in Bishkek
Amnesty International assesses human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan
HRW deeply concerned about worsening human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani authorities unleashing crackdown on country’s civil society
Eight human rights organizations make statement on media situation in Kyrgyzstan
Human rights protections continued to decline in Kyrgyzstan in 2023 – HRW
HRW: Central Asia’s authoritarian governments restrict freedom of speech
Bishkek to host Festival of Documentaries on Human Rights
Centers for public monitoring of human rights to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station
Cryptocurrency mining tax revenues to Kyrgyzstan' s budget continue to decline Cryptocurrency mining tax revenues to Kyrgyzstan' s budget continue to decline
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek
Plane Crash in Aktau: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan were on board Plane Crash in Aktau: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan were on board
28 December, Saturday
16:12
Kamchybek Tashiev congratulates hearing-impaired children on New Year Kamchybek Tashiev congratulates hearing-impaired childr...
16:03
New Year's party with participation of President Sadyr Japarov held in Bishkek
15:45
Period of stay of foreigners in Russia without visa to be reduced from 2025
15:32
Human rights activist Aziza Abdirasulova leaves Kyrgyzstan
12:26
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts third currency intervention in December