New Year's party with participation of President Sadyr Japarov held in Bishkek

Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov and his wife Aigul Japarova took part in the traditional New Year’s performance for children. The presidential New Year’s party took place today, December 28, at the Toktogul Satylganov Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek.

The children watched a theatrical performance, were congratulated by the President, and received New Year’s gifts.

«Dear schoolchildren! My dear little friends! In three days, we will happily celebrate the New Year. This is a holiday of good wishes, so you will spend it with your loved ones and friends. Every year before the New Year, I meet with my little friends. Continuing this tradition, I come to you with gifts to watch the New Year’s concert near the tree and have a talk. Dear schoolchildren, you were looking forward to the winter holidays and the New Year, and I am sure that you are in a great mood now,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The President told the children about what was done in Kyrgyzstan in the outgoing 2024: celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region, opening of a dozen schools and kindergartens, factories and plants.

«We are doing everything possible to ensure that our children study in modern schools, play sports in bright halls and use new textbooks. I think you have heard about this on TV, radio or from your teachers. We have embarked on the path of development. We have set a course for building a new Kyrgyzstan. The people of all seven regions of our country live in unity and harmony, contributing to the development of our beloved Motherland. Our athletes, training hard, win gold, silver and bronze medals at international competitions, bringing pride and recognition to the country. Students and your older brothers and sisters from schools, reading a lot and preparing hard, win prizes at international Olympiads, raising the flag of Kyrgyzstan high,» Sadyr Japarov said.

At the end of his speech, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov wished the children a happy childhood, filled with wonderful days and unforgettable moments, and congratulated them on the upcoming New Year.