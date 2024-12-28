18:34
Kamchybek Tashiev congratulates hearing-impaired children on New Year

The head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev and the Deputy Minister of Education and Science Bolotbek Supanaliev visited a specialized boarding school for hearing-impaired and late-deafened children in Bishkek on December 28.

Colonel General Tashiev congratulated the staff and students on the upcoming New Year, wishing them health and well-being. He also told about the planned major repairs of the school’s assembly and sports halls.

According to the press center of the state committee, on behalf of the SCNS, the students received New Year’s gifts and money.

The schoolchildren performed a festive program, delighting the guests with their creativity.
