Gasoline prices drop in Kyrgyzstan

Gasoline prices dropped in Kyrgyzstan in January. The head of the Association of Oil Traders Kanat Eshatov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, fuel prices have fallen by half.

«In December 2024, gasoline prices fell by 3 soms, and in January 2025 — by 4-5 soms. These are seasonal discounts to sell off the remaining fuel and lubricants,» Kanat Eshatov said.

At the same time, according to oil traders’ forecasts, the cost of fuel and lubricants will rise again after the New Year holidays in Russia.
