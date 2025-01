A car carrier loaded with cars burned down on Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart highway in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Information about the fire in a car carrier was received today, January 10, at 11.02 a.m.

The fire was extinguished at 12.15. The cause of the fire is being investigated. There were no casualties.