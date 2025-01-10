09:40
Shell explosion in Arka-2: Deputy Minister of Health visits victim

Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kaarmanbek Baidavletov visited a 12-year-old girl injured in a shell explosion in Arka-2 village in Batken region at the Osh Interregional Children’s Clinical Hospital. The press service of the medical institution reported.

As noted, the patient’s health has improved and the hospital staff is taking all measures for her full recovery. Kaarmanbek Baidavletov met with the attending physicians and emphasized that state support will continue uninterrupted.

The girl’s mother is undergoing treatment at the Osh Interregional Clinical Hospital.

Recall, the woman and her minor daughter were injured as a result of a shell explosion on January 5, 2025 in Arka-2 village, Leilek district. The victims were taken to the General Medical Practice Center in the village of Kulundu, where they were provided with first aid, and then transferred to Osh city by air ambulance.
