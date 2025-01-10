09:40
Drug dealer with psychotropic substances for 1.6 million detained in Bishkek

Officers of the State Service on Drug Control detained a man who was going to sell a large batch of psychotropic substances. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

Investigators received information that a group of people had established the supply of psychotropic drugs to Kyrgyzstan. Based on the fact, the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district opened a case under the article «Illegal production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Law enforcement officers managed to identify and detain one of the suspects. He turned out to be 53-year-old Kh.Kh.Yu., from whom the psychotropic drugs Alpha-PVP were seized during a search. In addition, locations with hidden drugs were found in the detainee’s phone. Officers found a large batch of psychotropic substances in a stash. During a search of the detainee’s home, a large quantity of drugs, packaging and packaging materials, as well as 356 stashes with the psychotropic substances Alpha-PVP and mephedrone were found.

The police added that the preliminary cost of the seized drugs on the black market is 1.6 million soms. The detainee was placed in pretrial detention center No. 1. The investigation is ongoing. Officers are working to identify other participants in the crime.
