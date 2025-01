Production of the following medicines: paracetamol, ibuprofen, acetylsalicylic acid and acyclovir has been launched at Aidan Pharma pharmaceutical plant. The press service of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The ceremony of launch of production was attended by the Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Alymkadyr Beishenaliev.

«The plant’s products meet quality standards and have a low cost on the market,» the minister noted.

The plant will be able to produce up to 10,000 packages of medicines per day. The Ministry of Health reported that medicines from Kyrgyzpharmacy state enterprise will be supplied to healthcare organizations and will be available in the pharmacies of El Aman chain at a price lower than that of other local manufacturers.