Court fines ex-assistant of MP Erulan Kokulov 70,000 soms

The former assistant of the deputy of Parliament Erulan Kokulov, Aitilek Orozbekov, was fined 70,000 soms. The press service of the Pervomaisky District Court confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

He was found guilty under the article «Public calls for the seizure of power» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The judge ruled to fine Orozbekov 70,000 soms and release him from custody in the courtroom.

Aitilek Orozbekov was detained on November 1, 2024 by the State Committee for National Security employees for social media posts.