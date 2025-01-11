Former assistant to President of Kyrgyzstan detained by Interpol

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, wanted by Interpol for fraud on an especially large scale, has been detained in Moldova. The General Inspectorate for Migration under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Moldova reports.

It is noted that the man was detained for extradition in accordance with an issued international arrest warrant.

«The activities of migration officers are part of a large-scale plan aimed at identifying individuals on the international wanted list who are trying to use the territory of the Republic of Moldova to evade criminal liability,» the statement says.

Earlier, independent investigative journalist Bolot Temirov reported on the detention in Moldova of former supporter of President Sadyr Japarov, Aidar Khalikov, and his possible extradition to his homeland. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has not yet commented on the detention.

Aidar Khalikov was a member of Mekenchil party. After the events in 2020, he received the status of public assistant to the head of state.

He left Kyrgyzstan in 2024 and harshly criticized Sadyr Japarov and his entourage.