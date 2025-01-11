Kyrgyzstani Gulzhigit Alykulov to continue his career in Moscow Torpedo

Midfielder of the national football team of Kyrgyzstan Gulzhigit Alykulov will continue his career in the Russian Football National League. Moscow Football Club Torpedo signed a contract with him. The club’s website says.

The contract with Torpedo was concluded until 2027. Gulzhigit Alykulov joined the team as a free agent.

The 24-year-old midfielder had played for the Belarusian Neman since August 2023. Last season, he played 30 matches for the team from Grodno, in which he scored eight goals and made three assists. At the end of the year, he was recognized as the best player of Grodno.

As a member of Neman, he became the silver medalist of the Belarusian championship and the winner of the country’s Cup.

Gulzhigit Alykulov has 40 matches and 5 goals for the national team of Kyrgyzstan.

In November 2024, the Kyrgyzstani announced his departure from the Belarusian Neman football team.

According to the German portal Transfermarkt, which specializes in calculating the transfer value of players, as of the beginning of 2025, the winger was valued at €800,000. He is fourth in the ranking of the most expensive players in Moscow Torpedo.

was born on November 25, 2000 in Toktogul (Kyrgyzstan). He began his football career at the Dordoi school (Bishkek). He played for such clubs as Antalyaspor-m (Turkey), Kara-Balta and Alga (Kyrgyzstan), as well as Kairat (Kazakhstan). His professional biography includes the titles of Champion of Kazakhstan (2020), Winner of the Kazakhstan Cup (2021) and other awards.