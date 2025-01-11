Agriculture Ministry initiates temporary ban on export of fertilizers

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan is initiating a temporary ban on the export of fertilizers outside the EAEU. The draft of the relevant resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers has been submitted for public discussion.

In the context of modern economic and environmental challenges, ensuring sustainable development of agriculture is one of the key priorities of state policy, the ministry notes.

«Mineral fertilizers play a critical role in maintaining and increasing the productivity of the agricultural sector, contributing to increased yields and improved product quality. One of the main factors affecting the yield of agricultural crops is soil fertility, and an effective method of increasing its fertility is the introduction of optimal norms of mineral fertilizers.

The annual need of the Kyrgyz Republic for mineral fertilizers is 286,700 tons.

Considering that Kyrgyzstan does not have its own production of mineral fertilizers, the annual supply is only 45-55 percent of the total need,» the background statement says.

The main supplies of mineral fertilizers are carried out from Uzbekistan within the framework of an agreement between the governments of the two countries on long-term cooperation.

The annual quota is 100,000 tons.

For spring field work and timely provision of agriculture with mineral fertilizers, the strategic reserve at the time of sowing should be at least 45,000-50,000 tons.

According to information from territorial structural divisions of the relevant department and local farmers, in recent years, spontaneous groups of resellers have been organized during the season of consumption of mineral fertilizers, whose activities create a real threat to agriculture in terms of fertilizer supply.

A particularly difficult situation with fertilizer supplies arises at the beginning of spring field work, when a large volume of strategic fertilizer reserves prepared in the winter-spring period is re-exported to Tajikistan not only from the southern, but also from the northern regions.

Introduction of a ban on the export of mineral fertilizers is a strategically important decision aimed at protecting national interests, supporting domestic agriculture and ensuring the stable development of the agro-industrial complex, the Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes.

A temporary ban on the export of mineral fertilizers from the Kyrgyz Republic outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union was introduced earlier.