12:52
USD 87.25
EUR 89.39
RUB 0.86
English

Agriculture Ministry initiates temporary ban on export of fertilizers

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan is initiating a temporary ban on the export of fertilizers outside the EAEU. The draft of the relevant resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers has been submitted for public discussion.

In the context of modern economic and environmental challenges, ensuring sustainable development of agriculture is one of the key priorities of state policy, the ministry notes.

«Mineral fertilizers play a critical role in maintaining and increasing the productivity of the agricultural sector, contributing to increased yields and improved product quality. One of the main factors affecting the yield of agricultural crops is soil fertility, and an effective method of increasing its fertility is the introduction of optimal norms of mineral fertilizers.

The annual need of the Kyrgyz Republic for mineral fertilizers is 286,700 tons.

Considering that Kyrgyzstan does not have its own production of mineral fertilizers, the annual supply is only 45-55 percent of the total need,» the background statement says.

The main supplies of mineral fertilizers are carried out from Uzbekistan within the framework of an agreement between the governments of the two countries on long-term cooperation.

The annual quota is 100,000 tons.

For spring field work and timely provision of agriculture with mineral fertilizers, the strategic reserve at the time of sowing should be at least 45,000-50,000 tons.

According to information from territorial structural divisions of the relevant department and local farmers, in recent years, spontaneous groups of resellers have been organized during the season of consumption of mineral fertilizers, whose activities create a real threat to agriculture in terms of fertilizer supply.

A particularly difficult situation with fertilizer supplies arises at the beginning of spring field work, when a large volume of strategic fertilizer reserves prepared in the winter-spring period is re-exported to Tajikistan not only from the southern, but also from the northern regions.

Introduction of a ban on the export of mineral fertilizers is a strategically important decision aimed at protecting national interests, supporting domestic agriculture and ensuring the stable development of the agro-industrial complex, the Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes.

A temporary ban on the export of mineral fertilizers from the Kyrgyz Republic outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union was introduced earlier.
link: https://24.kg./english/316488/
views: 664
Print
Related
Ministry of Agriculture names best farmers in Kyrgyzstan
New Year's food fair held in Bishkek
Agricultural sector received 2.32 billion soms in 2024
Agriculture Ministry strengthens control over quality of imported goods
Kyrgyzstan introduces PhytoKG state information system
СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change
Kyrgyzstan starts testing sheep wool fertilizers
Most Kyrgyzstanis engaged in agriculture and trade
Farmer service centers to be opened in Kyrgyzstan —Agriculture Ministry
Agriculture Ministry plans to hold fairs on weekends in all districts, cities
Popular
Uzbek airline announces reduction in number of flights to Russia Uzbek airline announces reduction in number of flights to Russia
Asman Airlines launches Osh – Karakol flight Asman Airlines launches Osh – Karakol flight
Heads of Governments of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to meet Heads of Governments of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to meet
Prime Ministers of three countries meet to discuss state border issues Prime Ministers of three countries meet to discuss state border issues
11 January, Saturday
15:43
Kyrgyzstan plans to open 40 tourist bases in 2025 Kyrgyzstan plans to open 40 tourist bases in 2025
15:36
Issue of assigning sovereign credit rating to Kyrgyzstan discussed
12:59
Recruiters calling for participation in war in Ukraine detained in Kyrgyzstan
12:53
Kyrgyzstan’s subsidiaries of Gazprom Neft hit by U.S. sanctions
12:39
16-year-old mother of baby who left child in mosque in Kyzyl-Kiya detained