Earthquake registered in Issyk-Kul region

An earthquake was recorded in the southern part of Issyk-Kul region at 6.30 p.m. on January 16.

According to the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences, the epicenter was located 16 kilometers southeast of Balykchy, the tremors reached magnitude 3.9.

Residents of the region felt tremors of varying strength:

Magnitude 3.5 — in Ottuk, Kara-Shaar, Ak-Olon villages in Ton district;

Magnitude 3 — in Balykchy, as well as in Kara-Talaa, Orto-Tokoy, Shor-Bulak villages.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or damage.