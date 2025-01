Attacks by predatory animals in Naryn region caused damage to farmers in the amount of more than 23 million soms in 2024. The press service of the office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the region reported.

Predators reportedly killed more than 640 farm animals during the year: 64 heads of cattle, 368 horses, 214 sheep.

During special events, hunters killed 103 wolves, 1 wolf cub and 181 jackals. Damage to farmers amounted to 23,139 million soms.