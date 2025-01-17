12:38
USD 87.45
EUR 90.04
RUB 0.85
English

67 million soms to be allocated to support local community initiatives in Osh

At least 67 million soms will be allocated from the local budget to support local community initiatives in Osh. The city administration reported.

According to it, it is planned to implement 169 projects initiated by residents of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan.

The population’s own contribution and funds raised from sponsors amount to 82 million soms. The projects will be implemented on the basis of shared financing. They include, among other things, the repair of entrances to apartment buildings, heating, water supply and sewerage systems, paving roads and laying a gas pipeline.
link: https://24.kg./english/317031/
views: 214
Print
Related
Central market in Osh city to be closed from January 20
Construction of new school for 225 students begins in Osh city
Safe City project to start working in Osh on September 16
Stadium in Osh to be brought into compliance with FIFA requirements
3,000 schoolchildren recite Manas epic on central square of Osh city
Preparations for construction of two-level interchange begin in Osh city
Implementation of third stage of clean water project starts in Osh city
Heating season ends in Osh city
Akylbek Japarov urges power specialists to continue working under no timeline
Ambassador of EU Delegation to Kyrgyzstan to visit Osh
Popular
Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs
ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+ ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+
Men detained in Batken with Afghan hashish for 2 million soms Men detained in Batken with Afghan hashish for 2 million soms
Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
17 January, Friday
12:26
Kyrgyz and Russian Foreign Ministers to sign cooperation program in Moscow Kyrgyz and Russian Foreign Ministers to sign cooperatio...
12:18
Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list
12:00
Mine collapses in Sulyukta, Batken region, miner rescued
11:54
Man stabs his drinking companion in chest in Zhaiyl district
11:44
More than 14 tons of garbage removed from bottom of Issyk-Kul in 2024