67 million soms to be allocated to support local community initiatives in Osh

At least 67 million soms will be allocated from the local budget to support local community initiatives in Osh. The city administration reported.

According to it, it is planned to implement 169 projects initiated by residents of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan.

The population’s own contribution and funds raised from sponsors amount to 82 million soms. The projects will be implemented on the basis of shared financing. They include, among other things, the repair of entrances to apartment buildings, heating, water supply and sewerage systems, paving roads and laying a gas pipeline.