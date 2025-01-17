12:38
USD 87.45
EUR 90.04
RUB 0.85
English

Land to be transformed in Bazar-Korgon for construction of solar power plant

At least 148.83 hectares of land will be transformed in Bazar-Korgon district for the construction of a solar power plant. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The land plots have been transferred from the category of «agricultural land» to the category of «land for industry, transport, communications, energy, defense and other purposes.»

The decision was made to begin construction of a 200-megawatt solar power plant. Local authorities are required to make changes to the accounting documentation; ensure the targeted use of the plots; compensate for losses to agricultural production in accordance with the law; develop and approve urban development documents.

The document provides for the seizure of land in the event of its improper use and the preservation of historical and cultural heritage sites.
link: https://24.kg./english/317039/
views: 195
Print
Related
Land plot worth over 144 million soms illegally privatized in Talas
150 hectares of agricultural land allocated for housing construction in Batken
Land plot near Cholpon-Ata hippodrome returned to state
32 hectares of land returned to state in Osh region
Reinforced concrete plant worth over 1 billion soms returned to Naryn City Hall
50 hectares of land in Kara-Kuldzha returned to state
SCNS returns 59 hectares of apple orchard in Talas region to state
15 hectares of land designated for cemetery privatized in Kara-Balta
Two floating solar power plants to be built at Toktogul HPP
SCNS returns land plot worth 111 million soms to state
Popular
Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs
ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+ ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+
Men detained in Batken with Afghan hashish for 2 million soms Men detained in Batken with Afghan hashish for 2 million soms
Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
17 January, Friday
12:26
Kyrgyz and Russian Foreign Ministers to sign cooperation program in Moscow Kyrgyz and Russian Foreign Ministers to sign cooperatio...
12:18
Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list
12:00
Mine collapses in Sulyukta, Batken region, miner rescued
11:54
Man stabs his drinking companion in chest in Zhaiyl district
11:44
More than 14 tons of garbage removed from bottom of Issyk-Kul in 2024