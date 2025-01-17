Land to be transformed in Bazar-Korgon for construction of solar power plant

At least 148.83 hectares of land will be transformed in Bazar-Korgon district for the construction of a solar power plant. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The land plots have been transferred from the category of «agricultural land» to the category of «land for industry, transport, communications, energy, defense and other purposes.»

The decision was made to begin construction of a 200-megawatt solar power plant. Local authorities are required to make changes to the accounting documentation; ensure the targeted use of the plots; compensate for losses to agricultural production in accordance with the law; develop and approve urban development documents.

The document provides for the seizure of land in the event of its improper use and the preservation of historical and cultural heritage sites.