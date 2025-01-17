12:38
USD 87.45
EUR 90.04
RUB 0.85
English

Corruption in power: Tashiev about losses in conflict with Tajikistan in 2021

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev explained at a meeting with deputy ministers of education and science, rectors of universities, directors of professional lyceums and colleges, where the problem of corruption in the educational sphere was discussed, why large losses were allowed in the border conflict with Tajikistan in the spring of 2021.

«Due to the corruptness of the previous authorities, we suffered large losses in the conflict with Tajikistan in the spring of 2021. Our border guards did not have any combat vehicles in working order, or even normal bulletproof vests. Not a single combat vehicle of ours started. Our soldiers went out only with machine guns and pistols produced 40-50 years ago. They had nothing. They did not even have bulletproof vests. Therefore, we had large losses,» he said.

According to the head of the security services, there was only one armored vehicle — a jeep donated by a crime boss Erkin Mambetaliev. This car was used to transport ammunition there and take out our killed or wounded soldiers.

Kamchybek Tashiev noted: when Sadyr Japarov’s team came to power, corruption had affected 70-80 percent of government agencies, which led to a significant weakening of all areas, including national security. This problem became most acute in the spring of 2021 during the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border conflict in Batken.

The SCNS head noted that the situation has changed dramatically since then.

«Thanks to a decrease in corruption, effective governance, targeted reforms and the renewal of the Armed Forces, the Kyrgyz Republic now has modern weapons, new armored vehicles produced in Russia and the UAE, as well as advanced Bayraktar and Aksungur UAVs,» he commented.

According to Kamchybek Tashiev, today the Kyrgyz army and the Border Service are fully provided with the necessary military equipment and ammunition and are among the most combat-ready troops in Central Asia.

Recall, an incident occurred on April 28, 2021 on the border near Golovnoy water distribution point in the village of Kok-Tash, Batken region. The verbal altercation escalated into a skirmish: the parties began throwing stones at each other. Then shooting began.

On the evening of April 29, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to their previous locations.

At least 163 victims sought medical assistance, 33 people were killed, including a child. Days of mourning were declared in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the canals that replenish the Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg./english/317043/
views: 207
Print
Related
Kamchybek Tashiev about his decision to liquidate crime boss Kamchy Kolbaev
Kamchybek Tashiev urges heads of universities to jointly fight corruption
Corruption in Kyrgyzstan will be completely eradicated in two years - Tashiev
Fines for corruption replaced by prison terms in Kyrgyzstan
Fines for corruption cancelled: Committee approves draft law of SCNS
Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption
Sadyr Japarov: Victory over corruption is responsibility of every citizen
Detention of tax officers: Kamchybek Tashiev tells about corruption scheme
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about achievements in fight against corruption
Kamchybek Tashiev intends to completely eliminate corruption in next 2 years
Popular
Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs
ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+ ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+
Men detained in Batken with Afghan hashish for 2 million soms Men detained in Batken with Afghan hashish for 2 million soms
Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
17 January, Friday
12:26
Kyrgyz and Russian Foreign Ministers to sign cooperation program in Moscow Kyrgyz and Russian Foreign Ministers to sign cooperatio...
12:18
Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list
12:00
Mine collapses in Sulyukta, Batken region, miner rescued
11:54
Man stabs his drinking companion in chest in Zhaiyl district
11:44
More than 14 tons of garbage removed from bottom of Issyk-Kul in 2024