More than 14 tons of garbage removed from bottom of Issyk-Kul in 2024

More than 14 tons of garbage were removed from the bottom of Issyk-Kul Lake in 2024. The press service of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the region reported.

It is noted that large-scale work was carried out to protect the ecology of the lake and combat poaching within the framework of the decree of the head of state and the order of the Cabinet of Ministers.

As a result of cleaning the bottom of the lake, 14,125 kilograms of garbage were removed, 220 kilometers of the shore line were cleared, from where 85 tons of garbage were removed, 112,100 meters of illegal fishing nets were seized.

As part of the fight against poaching, 85 raids were carried out, 111 cases of illegal fishing were detected, 1,200 live fish were returned to the lake.

Work to protect the nature of Issyk-Kul continues, prohibitory signs are being installed and explanatory work is being carried out to prevent environmental violations, the press service reported.
