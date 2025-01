A mine with a person inside collapsed in Sulyukta, Batken region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Seven rescuers promptly left for the scene, and six more rescuers were also deployed at 7.25 p.m.

«Thanks to the prompt actions of the rescuers, the miner was brought to the surface alive. He was handed over to the ambulance team,» the statement says.

The mine worker’s condition is stable.