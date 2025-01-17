12:39
Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list

Four companies from Kyrgyzstan were included in the U.S. sanctions list back in December 2024.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the United States Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions against several companies that the country suspects of being involved in gold smuggling and money laundering. Among them are LLCs registered in the Kyrgyz Republic — Mirdk Fyuels, Suprim Ef Iks, Sakhara Petroleum and Royal Sona.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, all of them are associated with Kenyan native Kamlesh Mansukhlal Damji Pattni, who, according to OFAC, organized an international network for the export of gold and diamonds from Zimbabwe.

The American department believes that the head of Skorus Investments (PVT) LTD, David Paul Crosby, is a part of the scheme and oversees Kyrgyzstan’s enterprises.

According to the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic, David Paul Crosby is indeed the founder and director of all four companies included in the sanctions list. All of them are registered in Bishkek at the same address and on the same day — March 30, 2023.

OFAC notes that the sanctions provide for the freezing of the companies’ assets in the United States and a ban on any financial and commercial transactions with them.
