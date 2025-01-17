Kyrgyz and Russian Foreign Ministers to sign cooperation program in Moscow

The Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Russia will sign cooperation program for 2025-2027 in Moscow. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, reported on her Telegram channel.

According to her, negotiations between Sergei Lavrov and Jeenbek Kulubaev, who will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation, are scheduled for January 22 in Moscow.

The heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries will discuss current topics of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian, and other spheres.

«It is expected that they will exchange views on issues of Eurasian integration, global and regional security, and coordination of joint steps on international platforms. Particular attention will be paid to interaction in the CSTO, taking into account the chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic of the organization this year. It is planned to sign a cooperation program between the Russian and Kyrgyz Foreign Ministries for 2025-2027,» the statement says.

Maria Zakharova expressed confidence that «the visit of the head of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to Russia will contribute to the further strengthening of Russia-Kyrgyzstan strategic partnership and alliance.»