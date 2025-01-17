12:39
USD 87.45
EUR 90.04
RUB 0.85
English

Kyrgyz and Russian Foreign Ministers to sign cooperation program in Moscow

The Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Russia will sign cooperation program for 2025-2027 in Moscow. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, reported on her Telegram channel.

According to her, negotiations between Sergei Lavrov and Jeenbek Kulubaev, who will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation, are scheduled for January 22 in Moscow.

The heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries will discuss current topics of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian, and other spheres.

«It is expected that they will exchange views on issues of Eurasian integration, global and regional security, and coordination of joint steps on international platforms. Particular attention will be paid to interaction in the CSTO, taking into account the chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic of the organization this year. It is planned to sign a cooperation program between the Russian and Kyrgyz Foreign Ministries for 2025-2027,» the statement says.

Maria Zakharova expressed confidence that «the visit of the head of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to Russia will contribute to the further strengthening of Russia-Kyrgyzstan strategic partnership and alliance.»
link: https://24.kg./english/317062/
views: 64
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan increases gas imports from Russia — National Statistical Committee
Period of stay of foreigners in Russia without visa to be reduced from 2025
Two customs officers arrested in Russia for extortion in Kyrgyzstan
Situation in Ukraine: Donald Trump announces he awaits meeting with Putin
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Russia exceeds $3 billion in 2024
First group of young teachers from Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Google Play stops monetization of apps from Russia
Foreign Minister of Croatia Gordan Grlic Radman arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Uzbek politician calls on to introduce visa regime with Russia
Akylbek Japarov to make working visit to Moscow
Popular
Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs
ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+ ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+
Men detained in Batken with Afghan hashish for 2 million soms Men detained in Batken with Afghan hashish for 2 million soms
Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
17 January, Friday
12:26
Kyrgyz and Russian Foreign Ministers to sign cooperation program in Moscow Kyrgyz and Russian Foreign Ministers to sign cooperatio...
12:18
Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list
12:00
Mine collapses in Sulyukta, Batken region, miner rescued
11:54
Man stabs his drinking companion in chest in Zhaiyl district
11:44
More than 14 tons of garbage removed from bottom of Issyk-Kul in 2024