Asian Futsal Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan defeats team of India

The women’s national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan played the final match in the qualifying round of the 2025 Asian Cup in Yogyakarta. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported on social media.

In Group B, the Kyrgyzstan’s team defeated the team of India with a score 4:3.

Goals were scored by Aizhan Boronbekova (2), Nursuluu Murzakulova and Nazik Kumushbek kyzy.

Earlier, the team lost to Indonesia and Hong Kong.

The team of Kyrgyzstan took third place in the group, which did not allow to advance to the next round.
